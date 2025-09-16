Super Retail CEO Ousted Over Relationship Disclosure

Super Retail Group has dismissed its chief executive and managing director, Anthony Heraghty, following allegations of inadequate disclosure regarding a romantic relationship with the company’s former human resources chief, Jane Kelly. The listed retailer, which owns popular brands such as Rebel Sport, BCF, and Supercheap Auto, made the announcement to investors, citing “new information” provided by Heraghty that prompted the decision. The board determined that his earlier disclosures were insufficient. Super Retail Group is a leading Australian retailer of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure products.

The controversy has triggered legal action against Super Retail. Former chief legal officer Rebecca Farrell and senior lawyer Amelia Berczelly have initiated legal proceedings, alleging they faced bullying and harassment after raising whistleblower complaints concerning Heraghty’s relationship with Kelly. These proceedings are currently before the Federal Court, adding further complexity to the situation.

The allegations and subsequent dismissal have raised concerns about corporate governance and transparency within Super Retail Group. The company now faces the challenge of navigating both the legal ramifications of the whistleblower claims and the search for a new chief executive to lead the organisation. The market will be watching closely to see how Super Retail Group manages these issues and maintains its position in the competitive retail landscape.

Super Retail Group continues to operate its extensive network of retail stores across Australia and New Zealand, offering a wide range of products and services to its customer base, while addressing the corporate governance matters at hand.