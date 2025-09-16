Etherstack Secures A$0.8 Million Contract with Energy Queensland

Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) announced that its subsidiary, Auria Wireless Pty Limited, has been awarded a platform refresh contract with Energy Queensland valued at A$0.8 million. Etherstack is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission-critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. They focus particularly on public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors.

Energy Queensland has been a customer of Etherstack since 2012, operating a statewide digital radio network with over 100 radio sites. This network utilises Etherstack’s P25 digital radio network offering, and Etherstack provides around-the-clock support to this essential services network. This new contract signifies a continuation of the established relationship between the two companies.

The revenue from this refresh project is slated to be recognised across the 2025 and 2026 financial years, ending on December 31st. This announcement underscores Etherstack’s position as a key technology provider in the utilities sector. Further information about Etherstack can be found on their website.

The announcement was authorised for release by Adam Hoey, Company Secretary. Investors and interested parties can contact Adam Hoey, Chief Financial Officer, or Melanie Singh for investor relations inquiries.