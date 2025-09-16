Ausmon Resources Completes Aircore Drilling for Rare Earth Elements in South Australia

Ausmon Resources Limited (ASX: AOA), a company focused on mineral exploration, is pleased to announce the completion of its aircore drilling program for Rare Earth Elements (REEs) within the Parrakie EL 6795 tenement in the Limestone Coast region of South Australia. Ausmon Resources is actively engaged in identifying and developing resource projects. The small drilling program, initially announced on September 12, 2025, has been completed as scheduled.

A total of 21 holes were drilled, each reaching a depth of up to 20 metres, resulting in 382 metres drilled overall. 382 samples have been collected from these holes and will undergo scanning with pXRF equipment to detect the presence of REEs. Samples showing indications of high-grade REEs will be sent to ALS Laboratory in Adelaide for assay of Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO).

The company expects the results of this drilling program to improve the understanding of REE development within area LC003 (Jabuk). Furthermore, the results will help identify suitable freehold land for grid-based drill testing later in the year. Ausmon Resources has identified a mineralisation trend covering approximately 122 square kilometres within three shaded areas (LC001, LC002, and LC003) with elevated REEs, following road verge drilling programs in 2024 and 2025.

The next exploration phase in Limestone Coast will involve delineating proposed drill collars in areas LC001 to LC003, ranked based on drill hole assays, subject to land access. Ausmon will assemble cadastral information, seek support from relevant landholders for access agreements, confirm drill hole locations, and plan the program budget before commencing drilling programs.