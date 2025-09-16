Peninsula Energy Achieves First Yellowcake Production at Lance Project

Peninsula Energy Limited (ASX: PEN) announced it has successfully produced dried yellowcake at its Lance Central Processing Plant (CPP) in Wyoming, USA. Peninsula Energy is an ASX-listed uranium company providing US production and direct market exposure. The milestone follows the approval from the Wyoming Uranium Recovery Program in August 2025 to commence feeding uranium-loaded resin into Phase 2 of the CPP, and the successful completion of commissioning activities.

With this achievement, Peninsula Energy becomes a fully independent, end-to-end producer of dried yellowcake. The company’s Managing Director and CEO, George Bauk, noted that this marks a significant milestone for Peninsula and the domestic USA uranium supply chain. He added that first yellowcake production from the Lance Central Processing Plant occurred only 14 months from the initial concrete pour for the CPP expansion.

Scale-up of dried yellowcake production is now underway, aligning with revised production targets announced on 22 August 2025. The Lance CPP is fully licensed and independently operated, giving Peninsula Energy complete control over the production process. The CPP has been designed to process uranium on resin from Peninsula’s satellite projects, including Barber and Dagger.

According to the company, the CPP is positioned to scale up towards its nameplate capacity of approximately 2 million pounds of dried yellowcake per annum. Peninsula Energy is well-placed to expand production in line with its growing project portfolio, including the Kendrick project, which is already permitted for mining, and the Dagger and Barber exploration projects.