Falcon Metals Hits High-Grade Gold at Blue Moon Prospect

Falcon Metals Limited (ASX: FAL), a mineral exploration company focused on gold projects in Victoria, has announced promising assay results from its Blue Moon prospect, located north of the historical Bendigo Goldfield. The company received final assay results from wedge holes BMDD001W2 and BMDD001W3, revealing high-grade gold intersections, including 0.3m @ 185 g/t Au from 773.0m in BMDD001W3. These results build on previously reported high-grade findings from parent hole BMDD001 and first wedge hole BMDD001W1. Falcon Metals is exploring for gold in Victoria. They are actively working to identify and develop economic gold deposits in the region.

The drilling program at Blue Moon aims to confirm the continuation of the Garden Gully Anticline onto Falcon’s tenure. The latest results provide further confirmation, with high-grade visible gold now intersected in four zones from the first section. Managing Director Tim Markwell stated that the drilling has hit multiple zones of high-grade gold, giving the company confidence to secure a second diamond drill rig, expected to be operational in October.

Wedge BMDD001W2 confirmed the position of the Garden Gully anticline, which allowed accurate targeting of the third wedge, BMDD001W3, to drill down the hinge. Multiple zones of significant mineralisation, including two with visible gold, were intersected in BMDD001W3, with the highlight being 0.3m @ 185 g/t Au from 773m. Drilling is ongoing with BMDD001W4 completed and BMDD001W5 in progress, and all assays are pending for these holes.

Falcon plans to use the second drill rig to rapidly test the Garden Gully line, aiming to confirm that high-grade mineralisation extends further north, where the company has several kilometres of strike extent to explore. An application has been submitted for proposed drill sites, and subject to Parks Victoria approval, the second drill rig is expected to mobilise to the site in October 2025.