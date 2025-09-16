EV Resources (ASX: EVR) Identifies High-Grade Drill Targets at Los Lirios Project

EV Resources Limited (ASX: EVR) has provided an update on its exploration program at the Los Lirios Antimony Project in Oaxaca State, Mexico. EV Resources is focused on advancing its portfolio of antimony and specialty metals projects in Mexico. The Los Lirios Project is positioned to play a key role in supplying critical minerals to global markets, particularly as demand for antimony in defense, energy storage, and flame-retardant applications continues to grow.

Significant progress has been made, including the completion of over 4.4 km of new access roads at Lirios 1, 2, and 3, facilitating entry to historic mining areas and future drill locations. Extensive geological mapping at Lirios 2 has traced over 2 km of mineralised structures, increasing the regional strike length to over 5 km. The company plans to collect approximately 250 channel samples from 30 designed trenches, with assays to be performed by ALS Chemex under strict QA/QC protocols.

Metallurgical test work is underway, including gravity, flotation, and leaching trials, to optimise the recovery of both metallic antimony and trioxide concentrate. The Environmental Impact Study (MIA) is confirmed for Lirios 1 and 3, with an extension in progress for Lirios 2. EVR is also developing a Social Management Strategy (SMS) to foster community relationships and project support, alongside active community health and safety initiatives.

EV Resources Chairman, Shane Menere, noted the rapid advancement of the Los Lirios exploration program, highlighting the scale of mineralisation revealed by completed access roads, trenching, and systematic sampling. With drill targets identified, metallurgical testing in progress, and strong community engagement, the company is focused on unlocking the project’s full potential. The next steps include continued exploration, completion of trenching and sampling, delivery of preliminary metallurgical results, and ongoing community engagement.