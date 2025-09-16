Alligator Energy (ASX: AGE) Bolsters Executive Team as it Transitions to Uranium Producer

Alligator Energy Limited (ASX: AGE), a uranium and energy metals project development and exploration group with clear pathways for approval and development through its multi-jurisdictional portfolio, has announced key changes to its management structure as it advances its strategy to become an emerging uranium producer. The company is also closing its Brisbane office, consolidating all functions, including the Registered Office, in Adelaide. These changes aim to bolster the company’s capabilities as it focuses on advancing the Samphire Project and its broader exploration portfolio.

The company has appointed Joe Sutanto as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, effective 1 October 2025. Mr. Sutanto brings over two decades of experience in the mining, private equity, and professional services sectors, most recently serving as CFO and Company Secretary of Hillgrove Resources (ASX: HGO). David Brink has joined Alligator Energy as General Manager Operations, contributing over 30 years of international upstream oil and gas leadership. Christian Knott will join the company on 22 September 2025 as General Manager Approvals and Sustainability, bringing 15 years of experience in environmental management, regulatory approvals, and sustainability leadership.

Andrea Marsland-Smith, Alligator’s CEO, stated that these appointments represent a strategic move to deliver on short to medium-term milestones and position the company for sustained growth. She thanked outgoing CFO and Company Secretary, Mike Meintjes, for his significant contributions over his 12-year tenure. Chairman Paul Dickson echoed these sentiments, welcoming the new executive team and expressing gratitude to Mr. Meintjes for his service.

The announcement was authorised for release by the Alligator Energy CEO and Board. The executive changes come as Alligator Energy progresses toward uranium production in South Australia.