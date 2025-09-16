Codeifai Terminates Trust Codes Acquisition to Focus on Quantum Security

Codeifai Limited (ASX: CDE), a company providing AI, quantum-security, secure fund and file transfer, and QR code solutions, has announced the mutual termination of its Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Trust Codes. The termination, effective today, has no further ramifications, as either party was free to terminate the agreement after September 16, 2025. The company stated that neither party shall have any claim against the other.

The decision to terminate the acquisition stems from Codeifai’s strategic shift towards high-margin, self-service SaaS solutions via its ConnectQR Platform, alongside a move into quantum secure payments and file transfers. The company anticipates completing the acquisition of the QuantumAI secure platform from Credissential next month, subject to shareholder support. This acquisition is expected to further solidify Codeifai’s position in the secure data transfer market.

According to Executive Chairman John Houston, the termination allows Codeifai to prioritise the best outcome for shareholders. The company is moving away from its historical anti-counterfeit activities and focusing on Quantum Secured Fund and File Transfers through the proposed purchase of the Antennae Transfer (to be rebranded QuantumAI Secure) SaaS platform from Credissential Inc. and the recently launched GS1 digital link feature in their ConnectQR platform.

Codeifai Limited is a leading provider of digital and AI-powered brand solutions. They empower brands through smart digital engagement, and its high-margin offerings are designed to deliver exceptional scalability and profitability.