VBX Uncovers Low-Silica Bauxite at Wuudagu Project

VBX Limited (ASX: VBX), a near-term producer of high-quality, low-silica Australian bauxite focused on scalable assets, has announced encouraging results from its Wuudagu bauxite project in northern Western Australia. VBX, established in 2013, is focused on the near-term development of high-grade, low-silica bauxite resources at its flagship Wuudagu project. The company reported the discovery of low-silica, ferruginous bauxite at East Kalumburu A, highlighting promising assay results from the initial 32 holes of exploration drilling.

Assay results included 2 metres at 37% Al2O3 and 4% SiO2 from 1 metre in EKA1, 3 metres at 33% Al2O3 and 4% SiO2 from 2 metres in EKA13, and 5 metres at 36% Al2O3 and 6% SiO2 from 1 metre in EKA15, among other significant findings. According to VBX, the East Kalumburu A plateau, spanning 4.7 square kilometres within exploration licence E80/4791-I on Balanggarra country, warrants further investigation. The company also notes anomalous gold and total rare earth element results present lower in the lateritic profile.

In addition to the exploration update, VBX announced the appointment of Ausenco Services Pty Ltd as the Wuudagu Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) Manager, following a competitive tender process. Ausenco, a global engineering services firm with experience in the bauxite and alumina industry, will initially focus on optimising beneficiation and product transport logistics. VBX Founder and Managing Director Ryan de Franck said that appointing Ausenco as the DFS Manager is a strong endorsement of Wuudagu.

VBX also announced the appointment of Dr Paul Vogel AM as Strategic Advisor. Drilling programs are progressing well with 65 holes completed at Wuudagu D, 257 holes at Wuudagu B, 28 holes at Wuudagu CNN, and 68 holes at Wuudagu C. Eighteen hydrogeological drilling holes were also completed across the Wuudagu area. An additional bulk sampling program is currently underway, with the drilling program expected to be completed in October. The targeted completion date for the DFS is Q1 2026.