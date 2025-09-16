Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX: REG) has acknowledged the Australian Government’s announcement made on 12 September 2025 regarding pricing changes to the Australian National Aged Care Classification (AN-ACC) starting price and hotelling supplement. Regis is one of the largest aged care operators in Australia, providing services to more than 10,000 older Australians through residential aged care homes, home care service hubs, day therapy and respite centres, and retirement villages. The company currently employs over 13,000 dedicated employees.

The government’s increase in AN-ACC funding is earmarked to cover Fair Work Commission (FWC) mandates, specifically the Work Value Case (stage 3) for direct care workers starting 1 October 2025, and the Work Value Case for registered and enrolled nurses, effective from 1 October 2025 and 1 August 2026. The increased funding will also support the Annual Wage Review for all aged care workers.

Regis Healthcare is currently evaluating the financial implications of these announced changes, including the reweighting of the National Weighted Activity Unit (NWAU) by resident class and the FWC’s pay recommendation due to come into effect on 1 October 2025. The company’s assessment will determine the full impact of these governmental adjustments on its operations and financial performance.

Regis Healthcare has committed to keeping the market informed of any further developments related to these pricing changes, in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations. The announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the Chair.