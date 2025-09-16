OzAurum Resources Gains Full Control of Mulgabbie North Gold Project

OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX: OZM) has announced an update on its Mulgabbie North Gold Project heap leach Feasibility Study. OzAurum, a Western Australian explorer with advanced gold projects located 130 km northeast of Kalgoorlie and projects in Minas Gerais, Brazil, prospective for niobium and REE, is now in full control of the project following Line Hydrogen’s withdrawal via a Deed of Release. This development allows OzAurum to steer the study with greater autonomy and technical rigor.

The company has engaged Burnt Shirt Pty Ltd for independent oversight of the Feasibility Study and appointed Randall Pyper of Kappes Cassiday & Associates Australia (KCAA), a globally recognised leader in heap leach testwork and design, to spearhead in-house metallurgical testing. OzAurum has commenced percolation testing in its Coolgardie laboratory, enabling rapid progress with up to five tests per day at no additional cost to shareholders. Initial results from high clay content paleochannel samples have shown excellent percolation rates, averaging 57,200L/hr/m2 across 37 tests, surpassing industry benchmarks.

CEO and Managing Director, Andrew Pumphrey, expressed enthusiasm for advancing the project towards potential gold production. He highlighted the benefit of Line Hydrogen’s withdrawal, stating it allows OzAurum to regain control and act in the best interests of shareholders. Pumphrey also emphasised the significance of KCAA’s expertise, drawing parallels to their successful work on the Kanowna project in 1987, and the efficiency gained through in-house metallurgical testwork.

In addition to the feasibility study, OzAurum plans to commence Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at the Mulgabbie North Cross Fault and conduct further drilling at the James and Ben Prospects. These drilling efforts will provide additional samples to support testwork and optimise processing pathways, ultimately supporting the study and aiming to grow the resource base.