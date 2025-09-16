Nyrada Inc (ASX:NYR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing Transient Receptor Potential Canonical (TRPC) ion channel inhibitors to treat a range of medical conditions, has announced positive findings from further analysis of its collaborative traumatic brain injury (TBI) study with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) and UNSW Sydney. The analysis confirms that Xolatryp, Nyrada’s lead drug candidate, reduced mitochondrial calcium ion loading in the brain, providing further preclinical evidence of its mechanism of action in mitigating secondary brain injury.

The study, initially announced in April 2025, evaluated Xolatryp’s efficacy in a penetrating TBI rodent model. The recent analysis involved an additional cohort of animals undergoing TBI, followed by a 72-hour continuous intravenous infusion of either Xolatryp or a vehicle. Results demonstrated that Xolatryp preserves mitochondrial health by improving calcium handling, protecting the brain’s energy centres from reactive oxygen species (ROS)-related damage. According to the company, this is also the first instance where mitochondrial function has been evaluated following drug intervention in WRAIR’s penetrating TBI model.

These findings have increased Nyrada’s confidence in Xolatryp’s potential benefits in treating myocardial ischemia reperfusion injury (MIRI), as ROS and calcium-driven mitochondrial damage occur in both brain and heart injuries. By inhibiting TRPC3/6/7 channels, Xolatryp limits pathological calcium entry, aligning with previously observed benefits. Nyrada remains on track to commence its Phase IIa clinical trial of Xolatryp in the first quarter of calendar 2026, targeting patients with acute myocardial infarction. Xolatryp (formerly known as NYR-BI03) is designed to limit pathological Ca²? entry, stabilise mitochondrial function, and mitigate reperfusion injury in acute MI and related settings.