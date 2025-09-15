Hot Stocks: Dateline Resources, First Graphene, Magnetic Resources

Join the ShareCafe team for the 22nd annual RRS Gold Coast Conference, taking place on Wednesday 17 and Thursday 18 September 2025. This event is all about connecting investors with company executives. It will feature a standout line-up of junior and mid-tier resource stocks, giving you the unique opportunity to engage directly with executives and hear their stories firsthand. Click here to secure your FREE in-person or online tickets and access an exclusive discount at RACV Royal Pines Resort.

US stocks closed higher on Monday, lifted by optimism around US–China trade talks and expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts. The S&P 500 climbed 0.5 per cent to 6,615.28, its first finish above 6,600, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9 per cent to a record 22,348.75. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 49 points to 45,883.45. Trade negotiations remained in focus, with officials discussing tariffs and the TikTok divestment deadline, even as China’s regulator pledged to continue its antitrust probe into Nvidia. Tech shares drove much of the advance, with Alphabet surging more than 4 per cent and Tesla up 3 per cent after Elon Musk disclosed a US$1bn insider purchase, his largest ever.

Attention now turns to the Federal Reserve, with markets almost fully pricing in a quarter-point cut when the central bank concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs expects a series of cuts through year-end, while JP Morgan warned equities could stall in the early stages of easing.

In Australia, the strong Wall Street lead is set to boost local equities at the open, with SPI futures pointing to a 0.5 per cent rise to 8,889. Technology stocks are likely to be in focus, and investors will also be watching for US retail sales data tonight and the Fed’s policy statement early Thursday AEST.

In company news,

Dateline Resources secures US’s largest strontium deposit to strengthen critical minerals portfolio

Dateline Resources (ASX:DTR) has completed the acquisition of 100% of the Argos Strontium Project in California, the largest known strontium deposit in the US. The deposit, dormant since 1959, is strategically significant given America’s complete reliance on imports for strontium. The US Department of Defense has allocated US$192.5m to secure domestic production of strontium compounds, reinforcing its importance for defence and high-tech applications. Argos is located near Dateline’s flagship Colosseum gold and rare earths project, providing operational synergies. Dateline paid with shares valued at around A$2m and plans further exploration and metallurgical testwork.

First Graphene’s partner files patent for fire-resistant building materials with PureGRAPH®

First Graphene (ASX:FGR)’s UK partner Vector Group has filed patents for novel flame-resistant construction materials enhanced with PureGRAPH®. Tests showed up to 100% self-extinguishing behaviour, improved structural performance, and reduced need for phosphorous-based additives. The development is timely, with UK building regulations tightening and global construction markets projected to reach US$16tn by 2030. First Graphene has supplied Vector with PureGRAPH® since 2023 and will continue under a strategic partnership.

Magnetic Resources secures mining leases for 2.1Moz Lady Julie project

Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU) has secured all mining leases for its Lady Julie Gold Project in WA, covering deposits at Lady Julie North 4, Lady Julie Central and Hawks Nest 9. A recent resource upgrade outlined 35.6Mt at 1.86g/t for 2.14Moz, while a feasibility study indicated more than 1Moz recoverable gold with robust economics at A$4,000/oz. The project now has development-ready approvals, including infrastructure licences for power and water.