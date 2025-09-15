China Investigates Nvidia for Antitrust Violations

China’s anti-monopoly regulator has announced that Nvidia, a leading American chipmaker, is under investigation for violating the country’s antitrust laws. This move intensifies the existing tensions between Beijing and Washington. Nvidia is an American technology company that designs and manufactures graphics processing units for the gaming and professional markets, as well as system on a chip units for the mobile computing and automotive market. The State Administration for Market Regulation disclosed that the investigation, initiated in December, remains ongoing.

The announcement coincides with trade negotiations between Chinese and American representatives in Madrid, aimed at resolving escalating trade disputes. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commented on the timing of the Nvidia investigation, expressing concern about its potential impact on the talks. The increased regulatory scrutiny comes amid growing international political tension.

In the days preceding the regulator’s decision, the United States added 23 Chinese companies to a list restricting their access to American technology and exports, citing national security concerns. China responded by initiating its own investigation into American suppliers of specific integrated circuits.

The mutual regulatory actions highlight the complex interplay between trade, technology, and national security, impacting companies operating in both markets.