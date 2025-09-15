Ex-Dividend Trading Impacts Several ASX Stocks

Several Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) listed companies traded ex-dividend on Monday, impacting their share prices. Companies trading ex-dividend included Chorus, Enero, Guzman y Guzman, Kelsian, Lovisa, Pengana, Qube, and Ramelius Resources. The ex-dividend date is a significant marker for investors, as it determines eligibility for the upcoming dividend payment.

Typically, a stock’s price experiences a decline around the ex-dividend date. This is because new investors purchasing the shares on or after this date are not entitled to receive the declared dividend. Consequently, the stock becomes less attractive to those seeking immediate returns via dividend payouts, leading to a price adjustment in the market.

For example, Kelsian Group, among those trading ex-dividend, is a provider of public transport services and tourism experiences. Enero Group, also on the list, is a global marketing and communications technology business. Understanding these dates is crucial for investors to effectively manage their portfolios and accurately assess the value of their holdings, particularly in relation to income-generating assets.

Share prices may fluctuate following the ex-dividend date as the market adjusts to the new conditions. Investors should consult financial professionals for advice tailored to their individual investment strategies and circumstances.