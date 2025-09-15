Soul Patts, Brickworks End ASX Trading

Monday marks the final day of trading for Soul Pattinson (Soul Patts) and Brickworks shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Starting Tuesday, the merged entity, trading under the name Topco, will commence trading on a deferred settlement basis. This transition follows the completion of the merger between the two companies.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson is an Australian investment house with a history dating back to 1903. Brickworks is a building materials manufacturer and supplier with operations across Australia and North America. The merger, finalised earlier this year, combines Soul Patts’ diversified investment portfolio with Brickworks’ extensive building materials business.

The deal effectively transforms Soul Patts, Australia’s second-oldest listed company, into a $14 billion portfolio manager with significant holdings across various sectors. The new entity, Topco, is expected to leverage the strengths of both Soul Patts and Brickworks to drive future growth and shareholder value.

Shareholders of both companies have been closely monitoring the transition, with anticipation for the commencement of Topco’s trading activities. The deferred settlement period will allow for the finalisation of all necessary administrative processes related to the merger.