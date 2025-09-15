Lark Distilling Appoints New Chief Executive

Tasmanian whisky maker Lark Distilling has announced the appointment of Stuart Gregor as its new chief executive officer, effective January 1. Gregor, a current director on Lark’s board since 2024, will succeed Satya Sharma, who is departing to pursue another opportunity in the global spirits industry. Lark Distilling is known for producing premium Tasmanian single malt whisky, offering a range of handcrafted spirits and distillery experiences. The company aims to showcase the unique terroir of Tasmania through its whisky production.

Stuart Gregor brings a wealth of experience to the role, having co-founded Four Pillars Gin. Four Pillars Gin was sold to Lion, a beer group, in two separate transactions completed in 2019 and 2023. Sharma, the outgoing CEO, joined Lark in May 2023, following a decade-long tenure as an executive with Scottish whisky giant William Grant & Sons. His departure marks a strategic transition for Lark as it navigates the competitive spirits market.

Lark Distilling reported a loss of $11.3 million for the 2024-25 financial year, despite a 2.6 per cent increase in revenue, reaching $17.2 million. Earlier in 2022, the company faced scrutiny following the resignation of Geoff Bainbridge. Bainbridge left the company before a video circulated appearing to show him in his underwear smoking crystal methamphetamine. He alleged he was a victim of extortion at the time.