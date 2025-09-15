Bubs Australia Appoints New Chairman, Director

Bubs Australia has announced the appointment of Paul Jensen as its new chairman, effective immediately. Jensen, who previously served as a director, succeeds Katrina Rathie, who stepped down from the position on Friday. Bubs Australia is a baby formula company that specialises in goat milk-based products. It aims to provide nutritional options for infants and toddlers.

The company also stated that its recently appointed chief executive officer, Joe Coote, will join the board as managing director, also with immediate effect. These board changes follow a period of significant transition for Bubs Australia, including changes in executive leadership.

Steve Lin, a major Bubs shareholder and director, acknowledged Rathie’s contributions during her tenure. He noted that she had “worked tirelessly to oversee a founder transition, a CEO transition, and Bubs’ first-ever profit.” Lin also credited Rathie with attracting and retaining key talent, strengthening the executive leadership team and helping Bubs navigate a complex operating environment.

Rathie assumed the role of chairman in April 2023, following the departure of former executive chairman Dennis Lin and founder Kristy Carr amidst considerable board upheaval. The new appointments signal a fresh phase for the company as it focuses on future growth.