BluGlass expands its leadership team

Omer Granit, newly appointed Non-Executive Director at BluGlass (ASX:BLG), brings over a decade of experience in capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, advanced manufacturing, and governance. Granit began his career as an M&A lawyer in New York, later managed large family office investments in London, and went on to establish his own company and hedge fund. He is currently managing partner at EnPar Capital in New York and also serves as a board member at another Australian public company, Amaero.

Granit explains that his decision to join BluGlass was driven by his belief in the global trend of re-industrialisation and reshoring of supply chains. He highlights BluGlass’s position as one of the few global gallium nitride (GaN) laser manufacturers, with technology applicable across defence, aerospace, quantum computing, cybersecurity, and biomedical fields. He sees significant opportunity in becoming a supplier to Tier 1 defence primes and stresses the importance of BluGlass’s presence in the US, both for credibility and for accessing government and defence contracts.

Looking ahead, Granit intends to contribute his capital markets expertise and network in defence and aerospace to help the company secure funding and scale production. He also points to his experience in securing favourable financing and building US-based operations in previous roles as directly relevant to BluGlass’s growth trajectory.