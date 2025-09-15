Kaili Resources Completes Aircore Drilling at Limestone Coast Project

Kaili Resources Limited (ASX:KLR), a company focused on resource exploration and development, has announced the successful completion of its aircore drilling program at the Limestone Coast Project in South Australia. The project includes the Lameroo (EL 6856), Coodalya (EL6978), and Karte (EL 6977) tenements. The drilling, which commenced last Monday, aimed to identify Rare Earth Elements (REEs) within the project area.

A total of 54 holes, each reaching up to 18 metres in depth, were drilled, resulting in 973 metres drilled and 973 samples collected. According to the company, the samples will undergo pXRF scanning to detect the presence of REEs. Those samples showing promising indications of high-grade mineralisation will be sent to ALS Laboratory in Adelaide for further assay to confirm the grade of Total Rare Earth Oxide.

The three tenements are located approximately 200 kms east of Adelaide and are accessible by highway. The company reports that REEs are expected to be found within the fine clay fraction of Tertiary Strandlines in the basin. Final assay results are anticipated by mid-October 2025, and the company will announce the results upon receipt.

The company’s Principal Geologist noted that the drill holes were intentionally spaced widely along road verges to efficiently cover large areas across the three tenements at a low cost. This strategy aims to guide subsequent infill drilling programs. The drilling program was completed ahead of schedule and without any incidents.