Adherium Limited (ASX: ADR), a global leader in connected respiratory health solutions, has announced preliminary results from its iCARE study, conducted in partnership with Intermountain Health and CareCentra. The study, which involved 4,000 Hailie® Smartinhalers® supporting up to 2,500 patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma across five Intermountain Health facilities over two years, showed significant positive clinical outcomes.

The iCARE study revealed a substantial increase in real-world adherence, with up to a 235% improvement compared to published norms. More than 60% of patients achieved an average two-week baseline adherence, with around 40% reaching the critical threshold of over 80% adherence. The study also demonstrated sustained patient engagement of over 12 months, with 54% persistence, even among high-risk, elderly patients.

The results also showed clinically meaningful reductions in admissions, readmissions, and overall care costs, aligning with value-based care priorities. Adherium’s Chief Executive Officer, Dawn Bitz, highlighted that the data lays a strong foundation for a scalable, value-based care model with global commercial relevance. Intermountain Health Research Director for Respiratory Care Clinical Services, Kim Bennion, noted that the technology empowers patients to stay on therapy, avoid hospitalisations, and maintain a higher quality of life.

Adherium considers these preliminary results material, demonstrating the scalability of the Hailie® platform and supporting commercial expansion opportunities. While these are preliminary results, they position Adherium for new contracts, expanded sales, and reimbursement opportunities. Adherium is a provider of integrated digital health solutions and a worldwide leader in connected respiratory medical devices, with more than 180,000 sold globally. The Hailie® platform provides clinicians, healthcare providers and patients access to remotely monitor medication usage parameters and adherence.