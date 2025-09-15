Felix Gold Exposes High-Grade Antimony, Advances Smelter Plans

Felix Gold Limited (ASX: FXG), a gold and critical minerals discovery business operating in Alaska, has announced the exposure of significant stibnite veins at its NW Array prospect, coupled with promising high-grade antimony drill intersections. The company is also initiating discussions with the U.S. Government regarding the engineering and site selection for a U.S. smelter. These developments occur amid China’s antimony export ban and increasing global supply shortages.

Recent drilling results revealed high-grade antimony, including 15.7m @ 5.1% Sb, with a peak of 0.79m @ 24.9% Sb. Surface exposure at NW Array showed a 25-metre stibnite vein, open along strike and at depth, assaying 3m @ 50.26% Sb and 5.29 g/t Au. Furthermore, a new breccia zone, spanning 150–200m in strike and 4–5m in width, indicates shallow mineralisation.

Felix Gold is advancing plans for a vertically integrated supply chain with engineering commencing on U.S. smelting facilities for antimony metal production. Active site selection discussions with the U.S. Government are underway. The company anticipates near-term catalysts with antimony assays pending from 64 drill holes and gold assays pending for 90 holes, alongside ongoing drilling, permitting, engineering, and government support initiatives.

Executive Director Joe Webb stated that these results reinforce the company’s strategy of assessing the viability of near-term antimony production, targeting Q4 2025 to Q1 2026. The combination of high-grade antimony at surface, coupled with exceptional infrastructure, presents an opportunity for modular, small-scale development with an accelerated timeline to potential production. Investors can join an online briefing with Joe Webb on Thursday, 18th September at 11am (AEST).