Larvotto Resources Limited (ASX: LRV) has announced it will receive a $388,662 research and development (R&D) tax refund from the Australian Government Tax Office for the year ended 31 December 2024.

The refund was awarded under the Federal Government’s R&D Tax Incentive program. It acknowledges the company’s ongoing metallurgical investigations into recovery pathways for both gold and antimony ore, as well as historic tailings, at its Hillgrove Antimony-Gold Project in New South Wales. Larvotto submitted a successful application with AusIndustry to receive the funds.

Larvotto’s R&D program is designed to investigate recovery pathways for gold and antimony from two distinct sources: in-situ ore and legacy tailings material from TSF1. According to the announcement, tailings retreatment has demonstrated technical feasibility, presenting an opportunity to potentially boost overall metal production. It may also contribute to environmental remediation by reducing the footprint of historical storage facilities.

