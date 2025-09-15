Flynn Gold Commences Drilling at Double Event Prospect, Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1) has announced the commencement of its maiden drilling program at the Double Event prospect, part of its 100%-owned Golden Ridge Project in northeast Tasmania. Flynn Gold is an Australian mineral exploration company focused on gold and battery metals projects in Tasmania and Western Australia. The drilling aims to test high-grade quartz-sulphide veins identified through recent trenching and historical workings.

The initial program will focus on drilling beneath historical workings and recent trenches to assess the continuity and depth of the mineralisation. Trenching results have confirmed the Double Event mineralised corridor extends for at least 275 metres, remaining open along strike. Observations from Trench 10 indicate potential extension to approximately 330m, with assays pending.

Surface trenching has confirmed historical reports of high-grade quartz-sulphide veins within the Double Event mineralised zone. Previously reported channel sample results include 2.6m @ 6.4g/t Au in Trench 8, and 0.4m @ 17.4g/t Au in Trench 6. Further trenching is planned to assess the continuity of mineralisation. Assay results are also pending for diamond drilling at the Grenadier prospect.

Neil Marston, Managing Director and CEO, stated the company is excited to commence drilling at Double Event, a prospect with known high-grade gold showings that has never been drill tested. The first hole, EVDD001, is planned to a depth of 70m targeting approximately 20m below the historical Double Event Shaft. Further information is available via the Flynn Gold Investor Hub.