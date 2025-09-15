Altitude Minerals Identifies High-Priority Copper-Gold Drill Targets at Byrock Project

Altitude Minerals Ltd (ASX: ATT), an ASX-listed explorer focused on identifying and drill-testing high-quality targets in top mining jurisdictions, has announced the identification of high-priority copper-gold porphyry drill targets at its Byrock Project in the Macquarie Arc, New South Wales. The company has secured drill permits to test shallow, pipe-like geophysical features, with drilling planned to commence in November, subject to rig availability and weather conditions. The Byrock Project is interpreted as a north-west segment of the copper-gold porphyry mineralised Macquarie Arc, situated under a shallow cover of less than 80 metres.

Recent magnetic and gravity data collection has enabled Altitude Minerals to rank targets based on size, depth, geophysical signature, and logistical considerations. The targets are considered analogous to the North Parkes and Cadia copper-gold porphyry deposits also located in NSW. The company’s strategy involves leveraging its technical expertise to identify previously unrecognised value and drill-test a continuous pipeline of high-quality targets.

The planned drilling program will consist of 1,500 metres of aircore and RC drilling. This low-cost, high-impact approach allows Altitude to efficiently test multiple targets and obtain valuable data on basement geochemistry, alteration, and lithology, which will assist in refining future exploration efforts. Managing Director Duncan Chessell expressed his satisfaction with the project’s progress, highlighting a potential near-miss by CRA in 1978 that resembles other ‘pencil’ copper-porphyry systems in NSW.

Altitude Minerals also holds a significant ground position in the area with a similar geological setting and prospectivity. If the proof-of-concept drill program is successful, it has the potential to become a flagship project for the Company.