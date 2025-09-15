Hot Stocks: AVITA Medical, Ausgold, QMines



The Nasdaq Composite closed at a record high for the fifth straight day on Friday, lifted by gains in Tesla, as investors bet that softening labour market data and moderate inflation would prompt the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates next week. The index rose 0.44 per cent to 22,141.10, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.05 per cent to 6,584.29 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.59 per cent to 45,834.22, one day after topping 46,000 for the first time. Despite Friday’s dip, all three benchmarks ended the week higher, with the S&P 500 up 1.6 per cent, its best showing since early August, the Nasdaq adding 2 per cent, and the Dow advancing 1 per cent to break a two-week losing streak. Investor focus now shifts to the Federal Reserve’s September 17 meeting, where markets see a quarter-point rate cut as almost certain. A mix of slowing job growth, surging jobless claims and easing inflation pressures have bolstered expectations for policy easing. The Fed’s decision will headline a week of central bank activity, with the Bank of England, Bank of Japan and Bank of Canada also set to announce rate verdicts. Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday, with futures pointing to a 0.7 per cent fall, though analysts remain optimistic that a global rate-cutting cycle will underpin valuations in the months ahead. In company news,

AVITA secures CE Mark for RECELL GO, expands into Europe

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL, ASX:AVH) has secured a CE Mark for its RECELL® GO system, enabling commercialisation across Europe. The device allows clinicians to prepare a suspension of a patient’s own skin cells (Spray-On Skin™) for treating burns and traumatic wounds, reducing the need for grafting. Clinical data shows a 36% reduction in hospital stays for burn patients treated with RECELL compared to grafting. With the CE Mark, AVITA will begin launching RECELL GO in major European markets including Germany, Italy, and the UK. This milestone expands AVITA’s global presence beyond its FDA-approved US operations, where it also markets PermeaDerm® and Cohealyx™ wound products.

Ausgold launches extensive 44,000m drilling to grow Katanning project

(ASX:AUC) Ausgoldis launching one of its largest drilling programs to date, 44,000m of reverse circulation and diamond drilling, across the 2.44Moz Katanning Gold Project in WA and its wider 3,500km² tenement package. About 32,000m will focus on resource expansion and infill at Katanning, targeting extensions in the Central and Northern Zones, including high-grade Jinkas lodes. The remaining 12,000m will advance regional prospects like Nanicup Bridge-Zinger, Kraken, and Moulyinning, aiming for maiden resources. This program is also designed to de-risk the mine plan ahead of a final investment decision in mid-2026, with emphasis on early cash-flow zones. The campaign reflects a balance of resource growth, de-risking, and discovery drilling.

QMines delivers more high-grade copper from Sulphide City