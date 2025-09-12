Ausmon Resources to Commence Drilling for Rare Earth Elements in South Australia

Ausmon Resources Limited (ASX: AOA) has announced plans to begin a small drilling program this weekend in the Limestone Coast region of South Australia. The drilling will target Rare Earth Elements (REE) within the Parrakie EL 6795 tenement. Ausmon Resources Limited is focused on mineral exploration and development opportunities in Australia. The company’s current projects include exploration for base metals, precious metals, and rare earth elements.

The program consists of 21 vertical holes, each planned to reach a depth of 18 meters. This initial drilling effort aims to gain a better understanding of REE development within area LC003 of the tenement and identify suitable freehold land for more extensive grid-based drill testing later in the year. The company identified a mineralisation trend covering approximately 122 square kilometres across three shaded areas, LC001, LC002, and LC003, with elevated REE through previous road verge drilling programs in 2024 and 2025.

Ausmon plans to delineate proposed drill collars in all three areas, LC001 to LC003, based on drill hole assays, subject to land access. The company will also assemble cadastral information, seek support from landholders for access agreements, and engage with the local community. Future steps involve confirming drill hole locations, securing program financing, and commencing drilling operations.

Previous drilling programs in 2024 yielded encouraging TREO results and Zirconium presence. Australian Rare Earths (ASX:AR3), exploring to the south of these tenements, has reported significant exploration success with an estimated JORC 2012 resource of 236 Mt @ 748 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO).