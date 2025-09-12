Olympio Metals builds momentum at Quebec’s Cadillac Break

Olympio Metals (ASX:OLY) is advancing gold and copper-gold exploration in Quebec, Canada, focused on the prolific Cadillac Break in the Abitibi. Managing Director Sean Delaney says the company’s priority is building a deposit at the Bousquet Gold Project. The region has produced over 100Moz of gold, and Olympio’s ground position covers ~10km of strike with multiple prospects and untested structural targets, giving it district-scale potential.

Drilling at Bousquet has delivered strong results, including 9m at 17g/t gold, 1.5m at 54g/t gold, and visible gold in the current 7,000m program. Mineralisation has been confirmed across the Paquin, Amadee and Decoeur prospects, with gold intersected in every hole drilled to date. Delaney notes the scale is consistent with “elephant country”, and assays continue to flow as the company targets a maiden resource. Olympio remains tightly held with ~104m shares on issue.

Beyond Bousquet, the company is progressing the Dufay Copper-Gold Project, where early drilling has defined broad zones of copper mineralisation over an 850m strike, supported by strong geophysics. With year-round access, supportive provincial policy and a pipeline of results expected in the coming months, Olympio Metals is well placed to generate sustained exploration news flow.

To hear more from Sean Delaney on Bousquet's high-grade drilling, district-scale upside and the path toward discovery