Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is positioning itself as a leader in mission critical communications, delivering wireless technology for police, emergency services, utilities, mining and defence. David Deacon, CEO, says the company is building growth across three divisions, digital land mobile radio networks, next-generation push-to-talk over 4G/5G, and tactical defence and satellite systems, underpinned by blue-chip clients and global partnerships. A standout is the adoption of Etherstack’s 3GPP-compliant interworking function (IWF) by AT&T’s FirstNet, the world’s largest public safety network.

In August 2025, Etherstack signed its largest-ever contract: a seven-year agreement with AT&T worth a minimum US$21m, providing US$2.5m annually in recurring revenues, with further upside from subscribers and services. The company reported record first-half 2025 revenue of US$6.1m, up 87% on pcp, with EBITDA margin of 42% and NPAT margin of 21%. With annual recurring revenue already above US$4.5m and blue-chip clients including Rio Tinto, Samsung and major utilities, Etherstack is positioned for strong global growth.

To hear more from David Deacon on mission-critical communications, the AT&T deal and global 5G opportunities, watch the full presentation.