Immutep advances Phase III lung cancer trial with Merck

Immutep (ASX:IMM, NASDAQ:IMMP) is developing late-stage immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease centred on the LAG-3 protein. Marc Voigt, CEO, says the company is leveraging its diversified pipeline of five programs, including lead candidate eftilagimod alpha (efti) in oncology and IMP761 in autoimmune disease, to target high unmet medical needs. With A$129.7m in cash at 30 June 2025, Immutep is fully funded into late 2026.

The company’s lead program is the global Phase III TACTI-004/KEYNOTE-PNC-91 trial in first-line non-small cell lung cancer, run in collaboration with Merck/MSD. The 750-patient study spans more than 25 countries and will test efti in combination with Keytruda and chemotherapy, with futility analysis expected around year-end 2025 and potential filing from 2026–27. Beyond lung cancer, Immutep is progressing trials in head and neck, breast, sarcoma and urothelial cancers, while early data from IMP761 has shown strong T-cell inhibition. With multiple data readouts expected over the next 18 months, the company sees a potentially transformative period ahead.

To hear more from Marc Voigt on eftilagimod’s Phase III trial, broader oncology pipeline and upcoming catalysts, watch the full presentation.