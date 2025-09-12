My Rewards International Launches Entitlement Offer to Raise $4.1 Million

My Rewards International Limited (ASX: MRI), a company focused on providing loyalty and rewards programs, has announced a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise up to $4,117,276. The offer is for one new share for every two shares held, priced at $0.009 per share, available to shareholders registered on the record date. The funds raised are intended to primarily reduce existing debt and bolster working capital, with a smaller portion allocated to marketing and covering the expenses of the offer.

The entitlement offer is partially underwritten by Abreco Enterprises Pty Ltd, Nightfall Limited, and Mr. Alexander Gold as the Trustee for Klevo Trust, providing a degree of certainty in achieving the targeted funding. In addition to the entitlement offer, the company is also undertaking secondary offers, including director options to Mr. Alexander Gold and consultancy options to Safe Transport Australia Inc, subject to shareholder approval. These secondary offers are detailed within the prospectus.

The company’s securities have been suspended from Official Quotation on the ASX since October 2, 2023, due to concerns about its financial condition. The funds raised through this entitlement offer are intended to assist My Rewards International in meeting reinstatement conditions set by the ASX, including demonstrating sufficient working capital and compliance with listing rules. The Board considers that cash on hand, funds obtained under the Entitlement Offer and anticipated recurring revenues to be received through existing operations, will be sufficient for the Company to cover its stated objectives.

This prospectus, dated September 12, 2025, contains important information for investors and should be read in its entirety. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their professional advisors before making any investment decisions. The securities offered under this prospectus should be considered highly speculative, and applications for shares can only be made via the original Entitlement and Acceptance Form.