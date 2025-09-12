My Rewards International Announces Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer

My Rewards International Ltd (ASX: MRI), a global provider of customised subscription-based marketplaces for corporates and consumers, has announced a non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise up to approximately $4,117,276 before costs. My Rewards’ core solutions include Loyalty technology, Rewards, Customer Experience and Digital marketing services. The offer consists of one new fully paid ordinary share for every two shares held by eligible shareholders as of 17 September 2025, at an issue price of $0.009 per share.

The company intends to use the funds raised primarily for debt reduction, allocating $2.5 million towards this purpose. A further $534,766 is earmarked for marketing initiatives, while $1,000,000 will be used for working capital and administration costs. The remaining $82,510 is designated for expenses associated with the offer. The entitlement offer is underwritten up to $3.4 million by Abreco Enterprises Pty Ltd, Nightfall Limited, and Mr Alexander Gold as trustee for the Klevo Trust.

Eligible shareholders are those with a registered address in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Bermuda, Indonesia, or Hong Kong. Shares issued under the entitlement offer will rank equally with existing shares. The company has applied for official quotation of the new shares on the ASX. Shareholders who do not take up their entitlement will not receive any value for the unexercised portion and will experience dilution of their equity interest.

The prospectus, containing further details including how to accept the offer and key risks, will be dispatched to shareholders on 22 September 2025. The closing date for the entitlement offer is 1 October 2025. Alexander Gold, Managing Director, encourages shareholders to read the prospectus carefully and consult with professional advisors as necessary.