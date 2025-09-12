Bapcor Appoints Annette Carey to Board

Automotive parts group Bapcor has announced the appointment of Annette Carey to its board of directors. Carey’s extensive background includes executive roles at Linfox Armaguard and Australia Post, bringing significant experience in logistics and supply chain management to the company. Bapcor is a leading provider of vehicle parts, accessories, equipment, service, and solutions. The company operates across the Asia Pacific region, serving a diverse range of customers in the automotive aftermarket.

Carey’s most recent executive role was as interim chief executive of Linfox Armaguard. Prior to that, she served as the executive general manager international with Australia Post. Her expertise spans strategic growth and operational leadership within prominent organisations.

In addition to her new role at Bapcor, Carey currently serves as a non-executive director of Sigma Healthcare. She is also slated to join the board of Downer EDI, further demonstrating her active involvement in corporate governance across various sectors.

Bapcor chief executive Angus McKay expressed his enthusiasm for Carey’s appointment, stating, “I am delighted to welcome Annette to the Bapcor board. Her extensive executive and non-executive experience in leading strategic growth across prominent organisations in the logistics and supply chain sectors will be invaluable to Bapcor.”