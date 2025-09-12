Marquee Resources Announces Maiden Antimony Mineral Resource at Eastern Hills

Marquee Resources Limited (ASX:MQR), a company focused on resource exploration and development, has announced its maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Eastern Hills (Mt Clement) Project. The MRE totals 1.14 million tonnes at 0.6% SbEq, containing 6,800 tonnes of antimony equivalent metal. Marquee Resources has several prospects identified, in addition to Eastern Hills, where potential antimony and gold mineralisation will be further targeted.

The resource estimate, reported at cut-off grades of 0.15% SbEq for open pit and 0.35% SbEq for underground components, includes 6,000 tonnes of contained antimony metal, with approximately 83% located within the open pit component. The company also declared an Exploration Target of approximately 3 million to 6 million tonnes with antimony grades of approximately 0.4% to 0.8% at Eastern Hills, noting that this target is conceptual in nature.

Executive Chairman Charles Thomas hailed the maiden resource estimate as a transformational milestone for Marquee. He noted that the defined 6,800 tonnes of contained metal validates the team’s work and underscores the project’s value potential. Mr. Thomas further highlighted the Exploration Target, which indicates a further 3 to 6 million tonnes at grades of approximately 0.4% to 0.8% Sb, emphasizing the scale of opportunity and positioning Marquee as a significant emerging antimony player in Australia.

Marquee anticipates commencing a Phase Two drilling program within the next two weeks, aiming to further unlock the district’s potential. The company believes the combination of a defined resource, a highly prospective exploration target, and current antimony prices provides an exceptional growth platform for Marquee and its shareholders.