Aristocrat Interactive CEO Departs, Slaney Appointed

Aristocrat Leisure has announced that Moti Malul will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of Aristocrat Interactive and leave the company in March. Aristocrat Leisure is a global gaming company specialising in both land-based and online games. The company is best known as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of pokie machines.

Malul oversaw NeoGames’ acquisition by Aristocrat and the subsequent establishment of the Aristocrat Interactive business over the past year and a half. His departure marks the end of a significant chapter for the division, which has seen considerable growth and strategic development under his leadership.

Following a global search, Dylan Slaney, currently the iGaming head at Light & Wonder, has been appointed as Malul’s successor. Slaney is expected to take over as Aristocrat Interactive CEO on November 3. The appointment is viewed as a strategic move to further bolster Aristocrat’s position in the interactive gaming market, bringing in fresh leadership with a proven track record in the sector.

Slaney’s extensive experience in the iGaming industry is expected to drive further innovation and expansion for Aristocrat Interactive. The company has expressed confidence in Slaney’s ability to lead the division and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the evolving digital gaming landscape.