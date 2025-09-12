Ventia Secures $100 Million Sydney Contract

Ventia Services Group has announced a $100 million extension to its existing facilities management contract with the City of Sydney. The extension, revealed in an ASX announcement, will begin on January 22 and run through to January 21, 2028. Ventia provides essential infrastructure services across a variety of sectors. The company delivers services including operations, maintenance, and asset management.

Ventia has been responsible for maintaining services across 251 city-owned assets. These assets include several heritage-listed buildings, such as Sydney Town Hall and Customs House, demonstrating the breadth and importance of Ventia’s work for the city. The renewed contract underscores the ongoing partnership between Ventia and the City of Sydney in ensuring the upkeep and functionality of key municipal assets.

Dean Banks, chief executive of Ventia, commented on the contract extension, emphasising the value created through innovative and collaborative facilities management practices. Banks stated that the partnership illustrates how such approaches can maximise the return on investment for Ventia’s customers. The extension reflects the City of Sydney’s confidence in Ventia’s ability to effectively manage and maintain its extensive property portfolio.