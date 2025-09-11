Global Markets Surge, but Caution Is Critical as Valuations Stretch

Stock indices across the world are smashing through new peaks, yet the very momentum powering this rally could become its greatest threat, warns a global financial advisory giant deVere Group.

The MSCI All Country World Index has climbed to successive records, lifted by resilient earnings and a softer inflation pulse.

In the US, the S&P 500 has pushed to fresh highs alongside technology bellwethers, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi have logged unprecedented gains.

Investors are celebrating a cooling producer price reading and betting on a string of US interest-rate cuts through the final months of the year.

However, the euphoria carries risk.

“Markets are racing ahead of fundamentals,” warns Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group.

“The combination of weakening labor market signals, heavy bets on multiple rate reductions and escalating tariffs under President Trump is a combustible mix. Investors must not confuse policy hopes with economic reality.”

Fresh data show US wholesale prices unexpectedly declined 0.1% in August, far below consensus forecasts.

Traders now price in a quarter-point Federal Reserve cut at its September meeting with near-certainty, and many expect two more moves before year-end.

Meanwhile, headline consumer inflation currently remains near 3%, the highest since January, reflecting tariff-driven costs feeding through supply chains.

“Cheaper money is a tailwind for equities, yet it is not a panacea,” Nigel Green adds.

“If consumer prices remain sticky or tariffs bite deeper into margins, corporate earnings will face pressure just as valuations look stretched.”

Tech shares exemplify the exuberance. Oracle’s blow-out forecast for artificial-intelligence revenue ignited its best session in decades and added more than $240 billion to its market value, underscoring investors’ willingness to pay almost any price for perceived AI leadership.

Similar enthusiasm has propelled the Nasdaq to levels last seen during the late-1990s tech boom.

“This cycle is being driven by innovation and liquidity, but history shows liquidity can reverse quickly,” comments the deVere CEO.

“Investors chasing the rally need to diversify across geographies and asset classes. Holding only mega-cap tech at these valuations invites serious downside risk if expectations are missed.”

Global dynamics add complexity. Europe’s major benchmarks are riding the wave, yet growth indicators remain tepid.

China’s manufacturing rebound is uneven, and fresh US tariffs introduced in August are only beginning to filter through to Asian exporters.

Currency markets reflect these cross-currents: the dollar has softened on rate-cut wagers, but any hawkish shift from the Fed or escalation in trade disputes could jolt it higher and unsettle risk assets.

“The dollar’s trajectory is pivotal,” Nigel Green notes. “A sudden strengthening would tighten financial conditions worldwide and squeeze emerging markets that have benefited from easier funding this year.”

He stresses that disciplined portfolio construction is essential—and that few investors should attempt it alone.

“Volatile conditions and fast-moving macro data demand more than instinct,” Nigel Green explains.

“This is the time to engage experienced, independent advisers who can stress-test portfolios, identify hidden concentrations of risk and ensure strategies remain aligned with long-term goals.”

Despite the warnings, he remains optimistic.

“Opportunities remain abundant for those who approach this rally with a clear strategy and rigorous risk management.

“High-quality companies with strong cash flow, sound balance sheets and global revenue streams will continue to reward patient investors.”

The message from deVere’s chief is unambiguous in that extraordinary market highs demand extraordinary discipline.

“This is a moment to be fully engaged, not complacent. Prudent positioning and professional guidance today will determine who prospers,” Nigel Green concludes.