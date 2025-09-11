Downer EDI Secures $3 Billion Defence Contract

Downer EDI shares experienced a boost, rising 2.2 per cent, following the announcement of a substantial $3 billion contract. The engineering group has been selected to provide comprehensive base services to the Australian Department of Defence. The services will be delivered across New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, and Queensland. Downer EDI is an integrated services company providing a range of solutions for customers in various sectors including transport, infrastructure, and resources. It designs, builds and sustains assets and infrastructure.

The contract underscores Downer’s established relationship with the Department of Defence. Peter Tompkins, Downer’s chief executive, noted the company’s long history as a Defence partner, spanning over 80 years. During this time, Downer has provided essential sustainment, infrastructure, and estate services to the Department.

Tompkins expressed pride in Downer’s role in maintaining defence estates. He emphasised the company’s commitment to supporting the working environments that enable an agile and capable defence force. This new contract is set to further solidify Downer’s position as a key service provider to the Australian Department of Defence.