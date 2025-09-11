ASX Dips as Gold Stocks See Surge

September 11, 2025


The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) experienced a dip near midday AEST, primarily weighed down by the health sector. Conversely, gold stocks saw a surge in activity. Major players in the health sector, including Pro Medicus, ResMed, and CSL, all experienced declines.

In other company news, DigiCo Infrastructure experienced gains following the appointment of a former Air Trunk executive. DigiCo Infrastructure is a data centre REIT poised to capitalise on booming AI-led growth. Veteran dealmaker David Di Pilla says the company is set for success after hiring one of the key architects of a firm’s success.

Internationally, the assassination of conservative US youth influencer Charlie Kirk has sparked widespread reaction. US President Donald Trump expressed “grief and anguish” over Kirk’s death, calling him “the best of America.” A manhunt for the assassin continues after the initial suspect was released.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended the role of gas in the climate battle, rejecting claims that the North-West Shelf gas project would breach trust with Pacific nations. This follows concerns raised by Vanuatu regarding the project’s compatibility with international law.


