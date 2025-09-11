Ventia Awarded $2.7 Billion Defence Contracts

Ventia (ASX:VNT) has been awarded two Base Services Transformation (BST) packages by the Department of Defence, valued at approximately $2.7 billion. The initial term of the contracts is six years, with extension options of between one and three years, potentially extending the agreement to a maximum of 10 years. Ventia is a leading essential infrastructure services provider in Australia and New Zealand, proudly providing the services that keep infrastructure working for our communities. The company has access to a combined workforce of more than 35,000 people, operating in over 400 sites across Australia and New Zealand.

Under the agreements, Ventia will deliver Living and Working Services (LWS) in the Northern Territory, Victoria, and Tasmania, as well as Property and Asset Services (PAS) in Western Australia, Victoria, and Tasmania. These packages represent a third of the total LWS and PAS packages available. Ventia was previously awarded the national Firefighting Services package under the BST program in July 2024.

According to Ventia, this announcement strengthens its position as a long-standing provider of integrated Defence infrastructure and asset management support services. Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Dean Banks stated that Ventia has supported Defence capability for over 36 years and that this outcome highlights the company’s role as a trusted sovereign partner and leading employer.

The new BST packages are expected to commence operation from 1 February 2026. The announcement was authorised for release by the Ventia Board.