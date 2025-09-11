Service Stream Secures $1.6 Billion Defence Contract

Service Stream Limited (ASX: SSM), a leading essential network services provider to the telecommunications, utility and transport sectors, has announced a significant long-term Base Services Contract with the Australian Department of Defence. The company operates across all States and Territories and has a workforce of approximately 5,300 employees and access to a pool of around 6,500 specialist contractors.

Under the contract, Service Stream will be responsible for providing property and asset services for South Australia and the Northern Territory. This encompasses 113 Defence sites and training facilities, including eight major bases. Services will include estate upkeep, land management, aerodrome operations, and training area and range management.

The contract is set to operate for an initial six-year term, with the option for two extensions of one to three years each, potentially extending the agreement to a maximum of ten years at Defence’s discretion. The combined value of the works for both regions is approximately $1.6 billion over the initial term. Operations are scheduled to commence on 1 February 2026, and the company anticipates hiring approximately 350 new employees and engaging a range of specialist contractors to support the Base Services operations.

Leigh Mackender, Managing Director of Service Stream, expressed pride in securing the agreement, emphasising the company’s commitment to working closely with Defence and other industry partners. Mackender noted that the company anticipates minimal earnings contribution in FY2026 due to commencement timing and the mobilisation program.