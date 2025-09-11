Downer Awarded $3.05 Billion Australian Defence Contract

Downer EDI Limited (Downer), a leading provider of integrated services across Australia and New Zealand, has announced a new contract with the Australian Department of Defence (Defence) worth approximately $3.05 billion. Downer delivers and maintains essential infrastructure that enables communities to thrive. The new Property and Asset Services (PAS) contract will see Downer providing base and estate services to Defence.

The PAS contract is part of Defence’s Base Services Transformation program and is set to commence in February 2026. The initial term of the contract is six years, running until 2032. There are also two extension options available, each lasting between one and three years. If both extensions are exercised, the contract could extend to a total of 10 years.

Under the new contract, Downer will be responsible for base and estate facilities maintenance operations, aerodrome operations, land management, training area and range management, and integration services. These services will be provided across the combined New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory region, as well as the Queensland region. This represents an expanded geographical footprint for Downer, covering two of Defence’s largest regions, compared to the current Estate Maintenance and Operation Services (EMOS) contract.

Peter Tompkins, the Chief Executive Officer of Downer Group, noted Downer’s long-standing partnership with Defence, spanning over 80 years. He expressed pride in Downer’s role as custodian of Defence estates, supporting the working environments that enable an agile and capable Defence force. He also noted that Downer would be leveraging a supply chain of more than 900 small and medium enterprises to drive efficiencies and improve environmental outcomes across the 30-plus major Defence bases that Downer will be responsible for.