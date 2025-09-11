Centrex Limited Shares Transferred to PRL Global Limited

Centrex Limited (ASX:CXM) has announced the completion of a transaction resulting in the transfer of all its shares to PRL Global Limited and its nominee, Liven Nutrients Pte Ltd. This follows the appointment of John Park and Joanne Dunn of FTI Consulting as Voluntary Administrators of Centrex and its subsidiary, Agriflex Pty Ltd, and their subsequent appointment as Deed Administrators on 2 July 2025. Centrex Limited focuses on the exploration and development of resource projects. The company is now owned and controlled by PRL Global Limited.

The share transfer was executed pursuant to an order from the Federal Court of Australia on 19 August 2025. As previously communicated to shareholders, no consideration was payable to Centrex Limited shareholders for the transfer of shares. The announcement confirms that on 10 September 2025, the Deed of Company Arrangement for Centrex Limited and Agriflex Pty Ltd has been effectuated.

With the effectuation of the Deed of Company Arrangement, both Centrex Limited and its subsidiary, Agriflex Pty Ltd, are no longer subject to any form of external administration. FTI Consulting managed the administration process and facilitated the transfer of ownership.

For further information, Stuart Carson of FTI Consulting is the media contact and can be reached at +61 403 527 755 or via email at Stuart.Carson@fticonsulting.com. Shareholder and general enquiries can be directed to +61 7 3225 4900 or via email at centrex@fticonsulting.com.