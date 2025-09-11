DigiCo REIT Appoints Data Centre Expert

HMC Capital’s data centre fund, DigiCo Infrastructure REIT, has announced the appointment of Michael Juniper to its board, effective from November. Juniper’s extensive background in the data centre sector is expected to be a significant asset to the company as it continues to expand its operations. DigiCo Infrastructure REIT focuses on investing in digital infrastructure assets. HMC Capital is an Australian-based alternative asset manager.

Juniper was a founding executive at AirTrunk, the data centre operator owned by Blackstone, and previously served as its deputy chief executive. His experience includes scaling platforms, establishing partnerships with hyperscale entities, and leading international expansion efforts.

HMC Capital chief executive David Di Pilla expressed enthusiasm about the appointment. “We are incredibly excited to welcome Michael to the DigiCo Infrastructure team,” he stated. He further emphasised that Juniper’s proven ability to scale platforms and secure hyperscale partnerships, coupled with his experience in leading cross-border expansion, makes him uniquely suited to support DigiCo’s development into a leading global data centre operator.

This strategic appointment reflects DigiCo’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team with individuals who possess deep industry knowledge and a proven track record of success. Juniper’s expertise is expected to contribute significantly to the REIT’s growth and strategic direction in the rapidly evolving data centre market.