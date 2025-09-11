NextDC Appoints Deborah Page to Board

ASX-listed data centre operator NextDC has appointed Deborah Page as a non-executive director, effective from November 1. NextDC specialises in providing data centre solutions, colocation services, and connectivity options. The company supports businesses with critical infrastructure for their digital operations.

Page brings a wealth of experience to the role, having received an Order of Australia in 2006 for her contributions to public health, business, and the accounting profession. Her extensive background includes current non-executive directorships at Growthpoint Property Group, Magellan, Brickworks, and Star Entertainment. Previously, Page served as chairman of Pendal.

NextDC chairman Douglas Flynn expressed enthusiasm about the appointment, highlighting Page’s impressive reputation and the valuable insights she is expected to bring to the board. Flynn stated the company looks forward to working with Page as NextDC continues to expand its business operations.

This appointment comes at a pivotal time for NextDC as it focuses on growth and development within the data centre market. The addition of Page to the board signals a strategic move to leverage her expertise in guiding the company’s ongoing expansion efforts.