Alligator Energy Commences Drilling at Samphire Uranium Project

Alligator Energy (ASX: AGE) has announced the commencement of drilling for the in-situ Field Recovery Trial (FRT) at its Samphire Uranium Project near Whyalla, South Australia. Alligator Energy is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel. The company’s directors have significant experience in the exploration, development, and operations of both uranium and nickel projects.

The SA Department for Energy and Mining (DEM) has confirmed that Alligator Energy has met all conditions to begin on-ground activities, including payment of the rehabilitation bond. Watson Drilling and downhole wireline geophysical contractors have mobilised to the site and initiated drilling of the first of three in-situ recovery (ISR) FRT production well patterns and other associated downhole infrastructure.

According to the announcement, Ahrens Group is working to finalise the mobilisation of personnel and equipment, as well as the schedule for site construction activities. Alligator Energy anticipates that FRT operations will commence in early 2026, following the timing of the PEPR approval, final conditions, and the construction and commissioning of the ISR pilot plant.

Alligator’s CEO Andrea Marsland-Smith stated that the installation of production wells at the Blackbush Deposit marks a significant step for the field recovery trial. Subject to successful FRT, Mine Lease approval, DFS and financing, this drilling also represents the first future production wells for Australia’s next ISR uranium mine.