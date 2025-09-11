LDR Assets Pty Ltd, as trustee for the LDR Assets Trust, has commenced dispatch of its replacement bidder’s statement dated 10 September 2025, regarding its off-market takeover bid for all stapled securities in the Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX: ECF). Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ECF) is an externally managed Australian real estate investment trust (A-REIT). A stapled security in ECF comprises a unit in the Elanor Commercial Property Fund I stapled to a unit in the Elanor Commercial Property Fund II.

The replacement bidder’s statement, which includes an offer dated 11 September 2025, was dispatched to ECF securityholders. LDR received written consent from Elanor Funds Management Limited (EFM), the responsible entity of ECF, to commence early dispatch of the statement. The offer is for $0.70 cash for each ECF stapled security.

According to the bidder’s statement, the offer opens today and is scheduled to close at 7:00 pm (Sydney time) on 13 October 2025, unless extended or withdrawn in accordance with the Corporations Act. Personalised electronic letters and access letters containing a link to the replacement bidder’s statement will also be dispatched to ECF securityholders. McCullough Robertson is acting as legal advisor to LDR Assets Pty Ltd.