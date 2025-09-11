Catalina Resources (ASX: CTN) Commences Drilling to Extend Gold Zones at Laverton Project

Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX: CTN), a diversified mineral exploration and mine development company, has announced the commencement of a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at its Laverton Gold Project (E38/3697). The company aims to create shareholder value through the successful exploration of prospective gold, base metal, lithium and iron ore projects and the development of these projects into production. The drilling program is focused on extending wide gold zones recently defined within the halo area of the Laverton Project.

The RC drill program will target an identified halo area within Exploration Licence E38/3697. This program follows up on significant gold intersections from prior drilling, including 28 metres at 1.09 grams per tonne of gold from 57 metres, including 1 metre at 9.69 grams per tonne of gold (LVAC049), and 18 metres at 1.16 grams per tonne of gold from 126 metres, including 5 metres at 2.3 grams per tonne of gold (LVRC02).

The drilling will consist of 11 RC holes, ranging in depth from 130 to 250 metres, for a total program of approximately 2000 metres. Proposed holes LVRC07 and LVRC20 will extend to 250 metres to test the western ‘shoot’. The Laverton Project is strategically located within the Laverton district, near several world-class deposits of gold, nickel and rare earths, including Sunrise Dam, Wallaby, Granny Smith and the Mt Weld REE deposit. Executive Director Ross Cotton stated that this drilling program is a critical step in advancing the Laverton Gold Project.

The company anticipates that the results from the drilling program will be available by mid-October 2025. This program aims to refine high-grade gold zones previously intersected and test the strike and depth potential along the regionally significant Barnicoat Shear Zone. Catalina Resources believes the halo area remains open in multiple directions, consistent with a large-scale mineralising system.