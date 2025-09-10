Chipotle to Expand Into Asian Markets

Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to expand into Asia for the first time, with plans to open restaurants in South Korea and Singapore by 2026. This move marks the American chain’s latest venture into international markets, following its recent announcement to establish locations in Mexico, its initial entry into Latin America. Chipotle has also been growing its presence in the Middle East, complementing existing restaurants in countries such as Canada and the UK. Chipotle is a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its customizable burritos, bowls, tacos, and salads, emphasising fresh ingredients and sustainable practices. The company aims to provide responsibly raised food with integrity.

According to Chief Executive Scott Boatwright, these international markets provide Chipotle with the opportunity for sustained growth, even as it approaches saturation in North America. The company anticipates surpassing 4,000 locations in North America this year and aims to reach 7,000 locations in the long term. Boatwright stated that international expansion is expected to become the next significant growth driver beyond North America, supporting the brand for years to come.

Chipotle’s expansion into Asia will be facilitated through a joint venture with SPC Group, a South Korean food company. This partnership aims to leverage SPC Group’s local expertise to establish and grow Chipotle’s brand presence in the region. Chipotle gained initial recognition in Asia after social media posts featuring Korean pop artists trying the restaurant while in the US gained traction.