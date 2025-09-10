Metcash Sales Rise, Tobacco Sales Decline

Metcash, a wholesale distributor providing essential support to independent retailers, announced a 5.1 per cent increase in total sales, excluding tobacco, for the 18 weeks leading up to August 31. The company is a leading supplier to independent supermarkets, liquor stores, and hardware retailers across Australia. Metcash enables these retailers to effectively compete by providing scale, efficiency and marketing support.

According to the trading update, food sales experienced a robust surge of 8.6 per cent. This growth was partially offset by a substantial 32.1 per cent decrease in tobacco sales, reflecting changing consumer habits and regulatory impacts. Revenue from liquor sales showed a more modest increase of 1.5 per cent during the same period.

Metcash also announced that it anticipates incurring approximately $19 million in additional costs across its various business units. These costs are expected to impact the company’s profitability in the first half of the 2026 financial year. The company did not provide specific details regarding the nature of these additional expenses in its trading update.

Investors will be closely watching Metcash’s performance in the coming months as the company navigates fluctuating sales trends and manages the impact of these additional costs. Further updates are expected as the financial year progresses, providing a clearer picture of the overall impact on Metcash’s financial results.